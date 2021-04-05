Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 18, 2021, property located at 424 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Mustapha Jakir to Hope Vandergrift for $10,000.

On March 18, 2021, property located at 7000 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Paul Kwiatkowski to 1st Grantee: Tri-Kay Farms for $167,125.

On March 19, 2021, property located at 397 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Jack Teeter to Charles Curico for $175,000.

On March 19, 2021, property located at 260 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Mark and Joanna Clark to Robert Mailloux for $65,000.

On March 19, 2021, property located at 107 Hall Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Sylvia Rudler to Gerald and Jodi Corson for $10,000.

On March 19, 2021, property located at Nagel Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Jayne Kemp to Michael and Christine Blake for $2,000.

On March 19, 2021, property located at 421 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from First Grantor: Judith Votta Ind. and As Administratrix to US Bank NA As Trustee for $207,000.

On March 22, 2021, property located at 442 Front St., Village of Owego, from Richard and Andrea Shimer Jr. to Owego Front LLC for $40,000.

On March 23, 2021, property located at 216 Kellam Rd., Town of Owego, from Sabrina Kurtz to Richard Ranier for $185,000.

On March 23, 2021, property located at Finkenbinder Road, Town of Spencer, from Spencer Van-Etten Central School District to Marie Balander for $50,000.

On March 24, 2021, property located at 3036 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Victoria Mariani As Executor to William Blatt for $41,000.

On March 24, 2021, property located at 46 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from First Grantor: Scott McDonald Ind. and As Executor to Ike and Julie Lovelass for $45,000.

On March 24, 2021, property located at Owl Creek Road, Town of Spencer, from Keith and Maryanne Mosier to Karl Huizinga for $71,500.

On March 24, 2021, property located at Pennsylvania Avenue, Town of Owego, from Henry and Lois Huizinga to Kevin Turshman for $25,000.

On March 24, 2021, property located at 6493 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Jean Judski-Walsh to James and Alicia Price for $18,200.

On March 25, 2021, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Matthew Goodspeed to Corey and Mary Harrington for $14,377.

On March 25, 2021, property located at 442-444 Main St., Village of Owego, from Gage Majka to Joseph and Marissa Krebbeks for $150,000.

On March 25, 2021, property located at 644 Robinson Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Patrick and Janet Jordan to Eleanor McCloskey for $350,000.

On March 26, 2021, property located at 528 E. Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from First Grantor: Michael Trudeau Managing Member to Cody Marchese for $119,000.

On March 26, 2021, property located at 237 State Route 96, Tioga, from Richard Foster to Forse Management LLC for $200,000.

On March 26, 2021, property located at 403 Van Etten Rd., Town of Spencer, from Gary Speer to Chelsea and Justin Speer for $70,000.

On March 26, 2021, property located at 24 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Mark and Kimberly Bowman to Jacob Wilcox and Amanda Bowman Wilcox for $120,000.

On March 26, 2021, property located at 1257 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Jeffrey Maas to Catatonk Storage LLC for $70,000.

On March 29, 2021, property located at 6324 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Jeffrey and Gayle Piester to Charles and Julia Anderson for $118,556.

On March 29, 2021, property located at 807 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Gary and Linda Pierce to Todd and Darlene Thomas for $5,000.

On March 29, 2021, property located at 98 Main St., Village of Candor, from Jonathan Roman Jr. to Samuel Sweeney for $125,000.

On March 29, 2021, property located at Sanford Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Gary Florance for $26,500.

On March 29, 2021, property located at 230 Front St., Village of Owego, from DCA Properties Inc. to Rani Dasgupta for $160,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 959 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Mustapha Fakir to 959 Rt 34 LLC for $210,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 449 Hamilton Valley Rd., Town of Barton, from Richard Frisbie to Mark and Penny Hopkins Sr. for $79,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 929 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Frank Vultaggio to Pernon Dunston for $390,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 2951 Lackawanna Ave., Village of Owego, from Joshua Westbrook to Scott Franks for $55,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 122 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, from John and Susan Hartman to Raymond Ostrander III for $215,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at Farrell Heights Road, Tioga, from Charles and Lorna Farrell to Miranda and Brian Szymanski for $17,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at Ridgefield Road, Town of Owego, from Walsh Realty LLC To Archie Resue for $25,000.

On March 30, 2021, property located at 3038 Montrose Tpk., Town of Owego, from Kim Norris to Stephen Kempey for $190,000.

On March 31, 2021, property located at 111 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Thomas Spicer to Julie Hall for $90,000.

On March 31, 2021, property located at 2479 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Ronald and Kristine Maas to Ethan Miles and Gabrielle Lukovich for $225,000.

On March 31, 2021, property located at Miller Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Peter and Janice Luisi to Patterson Pixley LLC for $69,000.

On March 31, 2021, property located at 290 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from John and Kimber Lee Hall to Stephen and Susan Hill for $560,000.