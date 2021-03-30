VFW Auxiliary 1371 wins inspirational poppy display

At a recent Spring Conference, held by the Department of New York VFW Auxiliary on March 20, the VFW Auxiliary 1371 out of Owego, N.Y. was the winner of the poppy inspiration display.

According to Poppy Chair Dorolyn Perry, Auxiliary member Lori Vogel made the display, which honored our fallen heroes and once a soldier – always a soldier.

An actual boot worn by a VFW Post 1371 woman veteran was featured in the display. Participants entered the contest from all over New York State.

In a press release, Dorolyn Perry wrote, “We are proud to be a part of the lives of our veterans and to honor their service.”