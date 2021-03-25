Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Community Garden information meeting  

Do you love to garden, but do not have a spot? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the public to an information meeting planned for Tuesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Garden located at 9 Sheldon Guild Blvd. in Owego.

Staff will be on hand to help answer questions, explain the process of adopting a 4-foot by 20-foot plot, review garden policies and guidelines, and distribute applications and fee information.

Located adjacent from the Countryside Community Center, the Community Garden has been providing a space for novice and experienced gardeners to grow fresh and healthy produce for over 11 years. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 9. Applications are also available by calling Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222 or online at www.tiogaopp.org.