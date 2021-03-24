Like father, like son

Residents of Owego who were looking for a team to root for in the NCAA Men’s Basketball March Madness Tournament didn’t have to look any further than St. Bonaventure, for whom team manager Dylan Evans is a native son.

On March 14, “The Bonnies” secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament title in Dayton, Ohio, with a 74-65 win against VCU. The tournaments were slated to begin Thursday.

Son of Owego Free Academy Coach Chris Evans, Dylan chartered his own path to March Madness after years of hearing his father’s own stories about the tournament.

“My dad first gave me a basketball at a very young age and I have loved it ever since,” said Dylan, adding, “I remember stories of his days at the College of Charleston; talking about making the NCAA Tournament multiple times and I was fascinated by his experiences and have always wanted to create my own. I love basketball because it’s been with me my entire life and I never want to leave it.”

Chris originally walked his own path to the NCAA Tournament as an assistant coach for the College of Charleston from 1996-1999, and before finding his way to Owego, N.Y. where he became an English teacher and coach.

“I was in Indianapolis twenty-four years ago at my first Final Four, and it’s cool that he is there now. I appreciate the fact he loves basketball so much. For a lot of kids it’s not easy to go from a pretty good high school basketball player – and then you swallow your pride and decide to be a manager because you want to be involved. I think that says a lot about his character, because I don’t know if I could have done that,” said Chris.

Coach Evans said he is proud to watch his son have the experience of a lifetime, while Dylan readily admitted he is currently in the middle of something special.

He explained, “This year has been a once in a lifetime experience for me. We’ve had a historic season and I was at almost every single game. To be part of this team means the world to me. Winning the Atlantic 10 championship, celebrating on the court of UD Arena in Dayton and seeing my parents in the stands and giving them a thumbs up was the greatest moment of my life.”

Chris and his wife drove about 15 hours total to get to Dayton to watch the game.

“It was pretty special to watch him cut the nets down, get his ring and experience, something that I got to go through,” Chris said.

Instead of being disappointed at being a team manager in the age of COVID, Dylan has worked hard to maintain his focus and help his team any way he can. Still, the reality of nose swabs and smaller crowds has done little to diminish Dylan’s experience.

“So far I’ve seen famous coaches like Mark Few of Gonzaga, Scott Drew of Baylor, Bob Huggins of West Virginia, Shocka Smart of Texas, Jay Wright of Villanova, and Georgetown’s coach and New York Knicks Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. I am so grateful for this opportunity and extremely blessed to get to live out one of my dreams,” Dylan said.

The fact that Dylan’s dreams involve basketball has not been lost on Chris.

“I’m just thrilled for him,” added Chris.