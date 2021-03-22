Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 21, 2021

Hey there! I’m Wade, and it’s my pleasure to meet you! I unfortunately had to be surrendered to the shelter after my previous owner lost their home.

Even after going through so much you can hardly tell, as I am a pretty big social butterfly. I love any and all affection that you give me. Head pets? Yes please. Chin scratches? Absolutely! I’m even a fan of being held with your free hand rubbing my face.

What can I say? I love my people!

I am probably one of the most handsome house panthers that you will ever come across. My sleek, black fur is sure to pop when I’m laying in the sunlight; and my naturally, curious face will surely melt your heart as soon as you lay eyes on me.

I tend to be more on the dominant side, so the staff felt it was best that I have my own space while I’m in search of my next home. That’s not to say that I can’t coexist with any future furry companions, but I would definitely be a fan of having my own space and to not have to worry about fighting for food, water, litter boxes, or the comfiest spots in the house.

Words honestly can’t describe all of my personality, so you should just come and see me for yourself! I am sure to win you over in no time and that’s a guarantee. I’ll be waiting for your arrival down here at Stray Haven!

