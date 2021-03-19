Spencer man charged with murder

On March 18, 2021, the Tioga County Court unsealed an indictment against Anthony G. Stutzenstein, age 40 of 19 Hart Rd. in Spencer, N.Y., and charged him with Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 6 and 7, 2021, that the defendant, Anthony G. Stutzenstein, recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of serious physical injury or death to a child that was less than 11 years old, and thereby caused the child’s death.

According to a press release received by the Tioga County District Attorney’s office on March 19, it is alleged that Stutzenstein assaulted his girlfriend’s child while watching him for several days, causing blunt force trauma that resulted in the child’s death.

The release continued to state that Stutzenstein then returned the child, apparently lifeless at that point, to the child’s mother in Ithaca, late on March 7.

A friend of the mother immediately called 911 and the New York State Police, and the Ithaca Barracks investigated.

The New York State Police Owego Barracks, New York State Police Major Crimes out of Sidney, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and Matthew Van Houten and the Tompkins County District Attorney provided assistance.

Stutzenstein also has an open 2018 Tioga County indictment in which he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony, for possession of one-half ounce or more of methamphetamine.

Under the new, recently passed bail reform laws, those offenses are not qualifying offenses and he was released on his own recognizance on the drug indictment at that time.

Stutzenstein was remanded to the county jail, however, without bail following the indictment and continues to be remanded.