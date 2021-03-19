Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 5, 2021, property located at Dalton Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from George Hoffmier Sr. to Jeremiah and Marianne Allen for $43,000.

On March 5, 2021, property located at 422 East Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Empire State Land Company LLC to Dennis and Kathleen Sherba for $110,000.

On March 8, 2021, property located at 2735 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Jacob Brooks to Omer Malik for $149,484.

On March 8, 2021, property located at 6 Front St., Village of Owego, from Joshua Vogt and Shiho Zaharopouos to Nathan and Irina Carr for $135,000.

On March 8, 2021, property located at 101 Florence St., Village of Waverly, from Joshua Beeman to Cesar and Laura Deleon for $75,000.

On March 8, 2021, property located at 7 Iris Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Lainhart to Paul and Michelle Reeves for $35,000.

On March 10, 2021, property located at 651 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Samuel Cornwell Jr. to Maria Tyler and Jeremiah Shugrue for $211,500.