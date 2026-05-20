P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter in Newark Valley elects and installs new officers

The NYS – Chapter B of Newark Valley, NY – P.E.O. Sisterhood held a meeting on Saturday, March 7, which included the election and installation of their new officers.

Elected and installed for the year 2026-27 are Sharon Weed, Guard; Darlene Howard, Chaplain; Pattie Engbith, Corresponding Secretary; Mary Ellen Grant, Vice President; Sherrill Ward, President; Robin Novi, Treasurer; and Deb Berghorn, Recording Secretary.

The new officers were honored to be installed by Tracy Keener, who is now serving as Secretary of the NYS Chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood. Tracy was initiated into Chapter B in 2015 and has served in many local officer positions. Now serving on the Executive State Board, her local sisters are immensely proud.

Chapter B was organized on Nov. 13, 1908. They are the second oldest chapter in New York State, and through sisterhood and focus, they plan on being around for another 118 years.

The P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has motivated, educated, and celebrated women for more than 155 years. Since its start in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $462 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. The Sisterhood is also the primary support for Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are fully committed to helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America, with over 5,400 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies, and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org. You can also find them at: facebook.com/peointernational, @PEOInternational on Instagram, and at linkedin.com/company/peo-international.