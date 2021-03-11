Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, I was named Molly when I first got here but they call me Baby now (you could call me Chunky Monkey, I do love to eat). A nice lady brought me here to Maddie’s Meadows in November 2017 as a homeless stray. My tail was bent, but I don’t even remember how that happened. I was only 6 months old.
I am what they call skittish. I don’t trust people very much. If I see anyone coming I am on high alert and will most likely bolt for the nearest hiding spot.
You know my life was hard when I was little, but I’m doing well now. My favorite thing is when Nancy goes to bed and she turns out the light; I jump up on the bed and she will pet and caress me. I really like that.
Something about it being dark makes me feels safer. If the other cats come around I usually leave, but I am always the first one to say good night. I think she likes that too.
If you would like to help Nancy to take care of all of us by making a donation, send a donation by mailing your check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or send an electronic donation via PayPal. My email address is nancyturner777@hotmail.com.
If you would like to talk to Nancy about any of us, call her at (607) 768-6575.
Hello, I have been looking for a nice calm cat that would be a good emotional support animal for me. 5 years ago I became partially paralyzed due to an accident that has left me with spinal cord damage. I also have serious ptsd and now am an empty-nester, widow and live alone. I am lonely and don’t kno what to do with me time and would love to have a friend that I could devote a lot of love to. 4 days ago I took on a wild kitty thinking that I could just hold and pet it and t would calm down and trust me but instead realized that I don’t kno how to that at all and havent even been able to toucn it let alone try to show it any love. It is used to be a wild kitty with 16 brother and sisters! Now she is alone. Do you have any suggestions on what to do with my current situations? This poor baby just cries and cries all day and night and it breaks my heart and is starting to break my nerves – PLEASE HELP!!