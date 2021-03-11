Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, I was named Molly when I first got here but they call me Baby now (you could call me Chunky Monkey, I do love to eat). A nice lady brought me here to Maddie’s Meadows in November 2017 as a homeless stray. My tail was bent, but I don’t even remember how that happened. I was only 6 months old.

I am what they call skittish. I don’t trust people very much. If I see anyone coming I am on high alert and will most likely bolt for the nearest hiding spot.

You know my life was hard when I was little, but I’m doing well now. My favorite thing is when Nancy goes to bed and she turns out the light; I jump up on the bed and she will pet and caress me. I really like that.

Something about it being dark makes me feels safer. If the other cats come around I usually leave, but I am always the first one to say good night. I think she likes that too.

If you would like to help Nancy to take care of all of us by making a donation, send a donation by mailing your check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or send an electronic donation via PayPal. My email address is nancyturner777@hotmail.com.

If you would like to talk to Nancy about any of us, call her at (607) 768-6575.