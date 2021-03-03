Mike Roberts announces candidacy for Town of Owego Highway Supervisor

Mike Roberts, of Apalachin, recently announced his candidacy for Town of Owego Highway Supervisor.

Roberts is currently a Tioga County Legislator for District 3. He has been elected to this position for 16 years. As a Legislator, Roberts serves as the chair of the public works committee for the county and co-chair for the BMTS regional traffic committee. He is also a member of the county budget committee, and a member of the Tioga County Republican Committee.

Mike Roberts, according to his announcement, is familiar with all aspects of road repair including the procurement process. As a successful business owner for 24 years in our community, Apalachin Auto and Truck Repair, he is proficient in all heavy-duty truck and equipment repair, and is a heavy-duty equipment operator and owner. Roberts is also a Master Mechanic.

“I have sold my business and chosen not to seek re-election as a County Legislator, so I can be devoted full time to the Highway Supervisor position,” said Roberts, adding, “I chose to run for this position because I have the qualifications and the knowledge to be an effective Highway Supervisor for the Town of Owego.”

As Owego Town Supervisor, Roberts states he will attend the Town Board Meetings and will return all calls from residents.

Roberts, in his announcement, added, “I will look at each situation, use common sense and experience to solve problems. I will retrofit highway trucks with GPS to allow for precise delivery of services as events unfold. I will focus on drainage and infrastructure maintenance. I humbly ask for your support to take the Highway Department in a new direction of fiscal responsibility, professionalism and service.”

The Primary is June 22, and petition signing will run from March 2 through March 25.