Gallery Forty-One announces artist for the month of March

Gallery Forty-One, located at Lake Street in Owego, recently announced their guest artist for the month of March, Laura Jaen Smith. Laura Jaen Smith is an artist that lives and works out of Elmira, N.Y.

In a recent release, Smith stated that her inspiration comes from observing the beauty she sees around her. After a decade living out west, she returned to New York State and started seeing the same old places with new eyes.

The places she finds most interesting tend to be hidden, underappreciated, or overlooked.

“Her paintings are meant to elicit a sense of calm escape from the busyness of daily life,” the release from Gallery Forty-One described, and added, “They encourage the viewer to pause to take a breath and notice the beauty right in front of us.”

Laura works primarily in acrylic and ink. Her artwork starts from viewing an inspirational scene and taking a photograph on location. Later she returns to her home studio where she creates the piece.

Her painting style includes painting in thin layers – blocking in main colors first and then adding multiple layers of finer details until completion. She likes to work in a limited palette, custom mixing the colors she uses from a selection of five or six different paint colors.

Smith shows her art throughout the region and is an exhibiting member of the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and Community Arts of Elmira.

All are welcome to visit Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in the heart of downtown Owego, to view Smith’s work.

March hours are the first and third Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or call (607) 687-2876.