What’s Happening for the week of February 28, 2021

MARCH 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 4

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

MARCH 9

Tioga County Legislature’s Third Regular Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor, N.Y. Meetings take place every second Tuesday, and they practice safe distance and wear face masks. The April meeting only will be held on Saturday, April 10 this year at 7 p.m.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

MARCH 18

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 20

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

MARCH 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor, N.Y. They practice safe distance and wear facemasks.