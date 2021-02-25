Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of February 21, 2021

Are you missing this beautiful cat? This gorgeous kitty was found on Fred Catlin Road in Owego. We are going to call her Fluffy because she is a giant fur ball. She appears to have Maine Coon qualities.

She was found with an abscess in her foot and has been treated by the vet. The veterinarian said she is a little underweight, but that would not be evident to the normal person with all of that fur.

She has received a rabies shot, and was treated for worms, fleas, etc. She is warm and safe now and is recovering from her wound.

Now we need to figure out whom she belongs to. If anyone near Fred Catlin Road here in Owego is missing a beautiful furry kitty, please contact me. I will require some kind of ownership verification. A picture or a vet record would do.

Call me at (607) 768-6575 if you recognize this kitty.