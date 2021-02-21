Tioga County Brief for the week of February 21, 2021

Vaccination rollout continues in New York State, although a bit bumpy for some in regards to access. With most available appointments posted online, and then consumed within minutes, it is anticipated that it will take time to fully vaccinate the population. As reported earlier in the month, the supply has not yet reached the demand.

As for cases within the county, the Public Health Department, regarding the count on active cases, noted an error on Tuesday.

In their brief, county officials wrote, “Tioga County Public Health stated it has come to their attention that due to a reporting error in the number of COVID-19 recoveries in CommCare, New York State’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing System, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tioga County is considerably lower than what has been reported the past few weeks.”

This error lowered the number of active cases in Tioga County from over 200 to 86, which was the last recorded number of active cases on Friday morning, and prior to going to print.

Other numbers to watch include a total of 2,770 cases as of the start of the pandemic, or approximately 5 percent of the population; there have been 69 COVID-related fatalities in Tioga County, N.Y. since the beginning of the pandemic.

For vaccine information, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. For eligibility information, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Residents may have to contact multiple sources as well in their search for a vaccine. In last week’s article about co-morbidities and underlying health conditions, we included several links to sites offering vaccines. You can access that story at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/02/15/co-morbidities-and-underlying-health-conditions-eligible-for-covid-19-vaccination/, or pick up the Feb. 14 print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.