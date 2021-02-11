Be a Good Parent to Your Mind

When you talk to yourself in your mind, which self do you address and how? Usually people do not talk to their spiritual being, but to the most superficial aspects of their everyday personality. And often it’s a stream of fears, complaints and mindless repetition of old things. If we talked that way to another human being, we would have to apologize. Thoughts from the past and worries about the future do not create good conversation.

Learning to talk properly to the self is a spiritual endeavor. Awareness of yourself means you don’t miss anything inside. You are aware of the quality of your thoughts and feelings: On the one hand, you sometimes give your power to others and your self-esteem occasionally fluctuates; or on the other, you give life to the positive within your thoughts by focusing on the good, the angel within. How to keep your child, your mind peaceful and happy?

If you just force a child to sit down, he won’t. Instead, learn to talk to your mind as if it were a child. Talk to your mind with love. A good mother knows how to gently prompt her child lovingly into doing what she wants. In the same way be a good mother to your mind; teach it to behave with good, positive thoughts so that when you tell it to sit quietly and peacefully, to meditate, it will.

As a good father, get out the spiritual battery cables and connect your mind to the Supreme Generator, the unchanging Supreme Source of pure, loving unlimited power. Our spiritual batteries need to be recharged on a daily basis; otherwise it becomes so low that the light of the soul doesn’t shine, the face doesn’t smile and my energy is depleted as the mind continues to run wild. Meditation helps to quiet and focus our minds, to think less and think slowly. Use these ‘amazing’ times to nourish the child within yourself. Have a loving relationship and conversation with your mind and continue to shine!

