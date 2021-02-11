Newark Valley to hold Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

Registration for the upcoming school year for children in Newark Valley attending Pre-K and Kindergarten will be held the week of March 8-12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. A registration packet may be obtained prior to the registration week at the school’s website, www.nvcs.stier.org on the Nathan T. Hall main page, or at the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office. Those registering are asked to bring the completed forms to register your child.

Children turning five years old for Kindergarten or four years old for Pre-kindergarten on or before Dec. 1, 2021 are eligible to register.

Parents or guardians should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and two proofs of residency to register. Parents are reminded that New York State law requires written proof that all students have immunization against polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox) and hepatitis B, or medical verification of any of the above illnesses.

Children currently attending the Pre-K program do not need to register for Kindergarten.

Parents or guardians of children listed in the current school census database will be notified by mail. Call the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office at 642-3340 x2 if you do not receive a post card by Feb. 26, or if you have any questions. Registering your child during registration week helps the school determine classes and transportation needs for the upcoming school year.