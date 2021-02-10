Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 7, 2021

Hello! Halo here, a one-and-a-half-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog / Boxer mix! I’m quite the looker with one blue eye! I have the biggest bat-like ears and the personality to match!

I’m a playful little girl who just got sent up here from a shelter in North Carolina. I’m looking for a home that can tire me out, because I have some energy. Most of that energy is put toward getting attention from the people I like. I love getting petted!

I could stand to learn some manners though when it comes to personal space. I tend to jump when I get excited. The staff here is working on it with me, but WOW I’m so happy to see them I can’t help but jump!

I’m not too sure how I feel about dogs, cats or kids just yet. In my previous home, I got pregnant young because they were irresponsible with me and didn’t have my spayed. When my puppies were born I was protective (of all nine), and my human mom didn’t like that. She ended up giving all my puppies away at three weeks of age (which was far too young) and took me to the shelter saying I was aggressive.

Luckily the staff knew better and said I was a great girl, just needed some structure and some basic manners and my protective nature was simply due to my hormones. I’ll be spayed before I get to my new home so there’s no worry about that again.

I am confident and very active, so make sure you’re ready for a gal like me. But I’m adorable and smaller in size and my personality is pretty endearing that I know someone will choose me and we will have a fun and great life together!

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; they include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.