Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 27, 2021, property located at Spaulding Hill Road, Tioga, from Kristina Lopez and Eric Williams to Randy, Sandra and Matthew Parker for $15,000.

On Jan. 27, 2021, property located at 130 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to John Havens for $80,000.

On Jan. 27, 2021, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Jeffrey and Betty Dean for $59,900.

On Jan. 27, 2021, property located at Kishpaugh Road, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Nancy Allen to Timothy and Susan Baggerly for $53,900.

On Jan. 28, 2021, property located at 3754 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from George and Sarah Hall to David Brown for $114,480.

On Jan. 28, 2021, property located at 13 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Marnie Wrighter to Felix Olivo for $206,000.

On Jan. 28, 2021, property located at 114 Eiklor Rd., Town of Candor, from Andrea and Michael Ros to Steven and Jean Hill for $32,500.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 222 Hamilton Valley Rd., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Virginia Herrmann Ind. and As Atty. In Fact to Joseph Judge for $143,100.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 103 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Paige Merrifield to Brandon Stammen and Kimberly Maurer for $42,000.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 236 West Candor Rd., Town of Candor, from Steven and Peggy Vanderlinden to Raymond and Elaine Andryshak for $110,000.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 752 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from David Hyatt to Charles Romig and Betty Shipman for $30,000.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 2003 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Linda Simons to Robert and Georgianna Dyson for $45,000.

On Jan. 29, 2021, property located at 1055 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Thomas Foster to Blaine Barnhart for $15,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at 207 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to Stephanie Condame and Jordan Blanding for $129,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at 4240 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego from Donna Gunther to Brian Bundy and Andrea Fassett for $180,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at 65 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Terrance and Evelyn Bale to Jason and Danielle Purdy for $175,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at 48 Lounsbury Ln., Tioga, from Lane Lounsbury to Cody and Katrina Thorpe for $142,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at Sanford Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Kelly and Craig Peron for $125,000.

On Feb. 1, 2021, property located at 1033 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Gerard Wiesel to Robert Dunham IIII and Marissa Potter for $170,000.

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 5 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from. Michael Cole to Eric Mooney for $175,000.

On Feb. 2, 2021 property located at 750 Harnick Rd., Town of Owego from Sally Huyck to Matthew Huyck for $185,000.

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 5 Woodside Rd. West, Town of Owego, from Edmund and Joyce Stevens to Brian and Kayla Melshenker for $189,900.

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 5 Tudor Dr., Town of Owego from Anthony Feeko to Benjamin Kane and Alexandra Batista for $237,113.

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 28 Ballou Hill Rd, Town of Berkshire, from Ronald McEwen to Jeffrey and Gayle Piester for $135,000,

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 618 Glenmary Dr., Tioga from John Walters and Mary Wheatley to Jordan Woloch for $80,000.

On Feb. 2, 2021, property located at 853 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Cheryl Benninger to Warren and Patricia Disaverio for $120,500.

On Feb. 3, 2021, property located at 26 Brink Rd., Town of Candor from Krista Stiles, Ted, Charles and Marlyn Schroeder to Blake Stermer for $124,000.

On Feb. 3, 2021, property located at 21 Sunnyside Dr., Town of Owego, from Jon and Catherine Larcheveque to Jeffrey Rusk for $165,000.

On Feb. 3, 2021, property located at 438 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Laurie Seymour to Rick Barto and Bristin Millard-Barto for $202,000.

On Feb. 3, 2021, property located at 121 Franklin St., Village of Owego, for Mary Abell to James and Terry Volz Jr. for $35,000.