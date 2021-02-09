Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Good day to you all! My name is Calli and I have been here exactly four years as of Feb. 6. I was a 10 month old stray kitty when the kind people that found me brought me here because I had no shelter.

I have been quite shy about meeting new people so I am not a good candidate to find a new home. I like Nancy well enough. Sometimes I will crawl up on her lap when no one else has beaten me to it and just cuddle for a little bit. I don’t usually stay long because there are other cats that are waiting for their turn.

I love to get up on the counter and monitor the preparation of our breakfast. I find food preparation very interesting! I will stick my head in the bowl when she is trying to mix the food. If she opens a can I am right there to witness the unveiling of what breakfast is going to be. I lick every spoon or utensil that gets used.

I am usually the first one to get my breakfast because she wants to get me out of her way. Unfortunately by the time she has finished feeding the upstairs kitties I have thrown up my breakfast though. Yeah, I eat so fast I tend to throw it right back up. It’s kind of embarrassing but I can’t seem to help it. It doesn’t make Nancy very happy either. My portions are getting smaller so I have less to throw up, but she sneaks me a small snack at bedtime. You can probably tell by my picture that I am not wasting away.

Anyhow I like it here fine. Most of us kitties upstairs have a bedroom of our own. Some sleep on top of the bed and some under the bed. I like being on top. I’m in our bed in the picture.

If you would like to help Nancy to take care of all of us you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would like to contact Nancy for any reason, you can call (607) 768-6575.