Local scout collecting for the sound of music!

Mariah Salter, a scout from Troop 40925, has developed a project to help the local band programs at the Owego Apalachin School. According to Salter, the school is in most need of Trumpets and Saxophones.

Donations of unwanted instruments can be dropped off at the Owego Apalachin Elementary School’s bus loop during the chicken barbecue planned for Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. until gone, at the same location.

If you have any questions regarding the instrument donations, contact Mariah Salter by phone at (607) 744-0143, or email to itzmariahs@gmail.com.