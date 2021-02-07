What’s Happening for the week of February 7, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Make and Take Heart Box Kits at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call the library at 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick your kit up.

FEBRUARY 1 to 26

Blind Date with a Book, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Come to the library during the month of February and take a chance with one of their available books! The only judgment you have to make will be based on the inside. Who knows? You might just fall in love!

GFJ Library Ancestry.com for Beginners, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

FEBRUARY 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and offer contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

Tioga County Auxiliary Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Arden Kelsey Post 907 Candor American Legion, located in Candor, N.Y. Enter the front door and they will meet in hall where there is plenty of room to social distance.

Congressman Reed’s Staff Office Hours for February, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 9

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2021 will be held at 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 10

GFJ Library Intro to Instagram, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

FEBRUARY 11

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 13

Valentine’s Day Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, pickup at the Owego Apalachin Middle School located on Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Hosted by the Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and OFA Bands. Pre-orders can be made at http://bit.ly/oabandbbq. For more information, to get involved or sponsor this event, contact Lindsey Williams by email to williamsl@oacsd.org.

“Love Bird” Walk, 10 a.m., Marshland Road Boat House. Directions to Marshland Road from Waterman’s Center: Take Route 434 West 2.2 miles from Hilton Road, turn right on west end of Marshland Road, take third driveway on the left. No RSVP needed. Free and open to the public. Masks required.

VFW Post 1371 LUAU Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. They are taking orders until Feb. 5. To reserve a dinner, call the VFW at 687-1371.

My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption Event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. The goal of the event is an adoption promotion and they charge $14 for adult cats, $14 for adult dogs, and $214 for puppies. All are spayed / neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, de-wormed, and flea/tick preventative.

FEBRUARY 15 to 19

Van Etten Library Patron Appreciation Week, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Visit them and enter a chance to win a $50 gift card at a retailer of your choice.

FEBRUARY 17

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

FEBRUARY 18

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry and Bake Sale to benefit St. Baldrick’s, located at the Candor Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead ordering is taking place until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184 ext. 2.

GFJ Library Learn to Transfer and View Photos Easily, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 20

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and offer contact free pickup. Please stay in your car.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 11:30 a.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person. To make a reservation, call the VFW at 687-1371.

GFJ Library Amazon Fire: The Affordable Tablet, 3 p.m. To join a class, visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

FEBRUARY 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

FEBRUARY 27

Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, St. Patrick Church Parking Lot, 300 Main St., Owego, Drive-Thru Pick up Only, $10, Tickets are available by calling 687-1068.

MARCH 4

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 17

