Tioga County Brief for the week of February 7, 2021

Over the last week, three COVID related deaths were reported by Tioga County and the Public Health Department. Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, extended her sympathies and thoughts to the families during these difficult times.

And as vaccines being appearing, most residents are struggling to line up for a shot in the arm – mostly due to vaccine supply.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week that 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites were coming online at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. These sites, according to Governor Cuomo’s announcement, were expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

But many are struggling to get an appointment for a vaccine, especially those with limited or no Internet capabilities or access.

We will cover more on the vaccine process as it moves forward. Currently, and when vaccines arrive for the groups that qualify, Tioga County’s Public Health will post that there are vaccine openings. They have cautioned, however, that the slots fill up quickly.

The best place to go for vaccine information is https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov and https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Once deemed eligible, a list of available vaccines and locations will appear. With slots filling up quickly, however, patience is required.

You can also call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

In the meantime, Tioga County is at 2,590 confirmed cases, to date, and a total of 67 COVID related deaths, to include the three deaths reported last week. (Note: we had an additional death reported after we went to print, so the number is now 68.) The county also offered a breakdown of new cases for the period of Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, 2021, and which area in the county they reported in (image attached).

Further information can be found at https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, by calling the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, or by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/.