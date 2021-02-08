Lifting up others in the community

Tri-Town Insurance, located at 192 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. and with offices throughout the southern tier, has been in the business of providing security for its clients since 1925. Tri-Town recently teamed up with New York Central Mutual, a New York State agency based out of Edmeston, N.Y., to give back to the community.

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, A New Hope Center, and Kali’s Klubhouse were all recent recipients of a $250 donation from the two companies. A fourth recipient, Stray Haven, will receive a donation in mid-February.

Tri-Town’s Scott Poulton remarked, “Hopefully our donations will add a little uplift in the community and bring forward the important contributions that each of these organizations make in Tioga County.”

And while many organizations are struggling during the pandemic, Poulton remarked about the donations, “Every little bit helps.”

Poulton added that it is hoped that the dual outreach by the two companies will inspire others to do the same.

Over at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, indoor soccer for grades kindergarten through sixth is gearing up and runs through March 30. Also at the Club, hoops action, featuring kindergarten through sixth grade basketball clinics, runs through March 25.

Ken Henson, director of operations, mentioned that more fun opportunities are in the works for late spring at the club. Office Manager Dennis Curatolo explained that the Club is waiting on new guidelines for sports from the state and the Department of Health. The Club will also consider another Tioga Theater event in the future.

Regarding the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, visit www.tiogabgca.org. Find out more about Stray Haven SPCA, an animal adoption and spay/neuter center at https://strayhavenspca.org. Visit www.anewhopecenter.org to learn more about A New Hope Center, which provides services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and crime.

At Kali’s Klubhouse, the organization’s mission is to partner with horses to provide therapies and education in support of people experiencing various health and life challenges. Find them at http://kalisklubhouse.org.

For more information about Tri-Town Insurance, visit http://tritowninsurance.com.