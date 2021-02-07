Ribbon Cutting held at ‘Your Essential Cannabis’

Tioga Chamber President and CEO Andrew Hafer, along with Sharon Murphy of Congressman Tom Reed's office, joins owners of Your Essential Cannabis, John and Michele Fletcher and Morgan Pierce, and other guests for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 29 at 44 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: JoAnn R. Walter February 7, 2021

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Jan. 29 at Your Essential Cannabis, located at 44 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y.

Owners John and Michele Fletcher, along with daughter and store manager, Morgan Pierce, welcomed a small group gathered to celebrate their location in downtown Owego.

A family-owned and operated business, Your Essential Cannabis was formerly known as Hemp Geek of Owego and opened in October of 2019. The business offers CBD products to improve physical and mental health utilizing a holistic and balanced approach.

John Fletcher commented that Your Essential Cannabis would continue to offer more products going forward as New York State regulations change. Most recently, the business has expanded its line of health and beauty products.

John remarked, “We started as a franchise and have worked the past several months to become completely independent.”

Pictured is a partial inside view of Your Essential Cannabis, located at 44 Lake St. in Owego. The business offers CBD products and has introduced new merchandise, and will continue to offer more products going forward as New York State regulations change. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

With two other businesses nearby that also sell CBD products, the Fletcher’s explained that they believe their industry and product knowledge sets them apart.  In addition, they also offer free consultations to customers.

“Whatever method you choose to take your CBD we can help,” Morgan remarked, adding, “We want to make a connection with customers and then help them understand how our products can benefit them.”

Pictured is 44 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y., home to Your Essential Cannabis, and formerly known as Hemp Geek of Owego. For more information, call (607) 644-6819, or visit their website, https://youressentialcannabis.com/. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

A popular product line within the store evolves around the Pet Center, and John commented, “As pets age, they have joint and muscle issues and stress and anxiety, so a lot of the same benefit can be achieved for pets as it can for humans.”  

The Fletcher family, who are longtime Broome County residents, shared that they are grateful for the support of the community and chose the downtown Owego location as a preferred option.

Your Essential Cannabis also has an online presence and is able to ship certain products. 

For more information, call (607) 644-6819, or visit their website, https://youressentialcannabis.com/. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

