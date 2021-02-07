Penguin Bowl IV returns to the Ross Park Zoo

The African penguins of Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo are taking the field for the fourth annual Penguin Bowl! They are competing to raise awareness for endangered species and in support of the Ross Park Zoo’s COVID relief efforts.

The starting lineup will include Gnat, Ronde, Dyer, and rookie of the year, Aurora! Aurora was born on June 20, 2020 and is the first penguin chick born at the Ross Park Zoo.

Tune in LIVE on social media on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Penguin Bowl IV will be broadcast live on the zoo’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Follow them now @rossparkzoo so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Support the players at rossparkzoo.org/penguinbowl or by contributing to their Facebook fundraiser located at facebook.com/donate/1853336178146767.

The Ross Park Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Rd. in Binghamton, N.Y. For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.org.