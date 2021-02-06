Guthrie welcomes new Chief of Human Resources Officer    

John Petrov, SPHR, SHRM-SCP has joined Guthrie as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Petrov joins Guthrie with over 17 years of human resources experience. He is coming to Guthrie from CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington, Ky., where he served as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer and VP, and HR for its parent entity, Common Spirit Health.

Petrov received his Master of Arts degree in Human Resource Management from Briar Cliff University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University.

Throughout Petrov’s career, he has served as an employee advocate with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service to all. He has positioned several of his past employers, including CHI Saint Joseph Health, to be recognized among the Best Places to Work in the communities they serve.

Petrov looks forward to helping Guthrie achieve this important distinction as well in the near future.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, president and CEO at Guthrie, stated, “Never before has it been more important to have enough of the right people on our team. Healthcare is an extremely complex industry and that complexity is growing. Our success depends on great service to our patients and our colleagues from the entire team. John’s arrival comes at a critical time as we look to the future and will need to develop, promote and hire the best staff to serve our communities.”

“I am very excited to be joining the team and am committed to ensuring Guthrie remains a strong community partner, as well as a great place to work and receive care,” said Petrov.

This announcement comes after Guthrie’s former Chief Human Resources Officer, Frank Pinkosky, retired after 16 years of service to Guthrie and the community.