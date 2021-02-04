Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 21, 2021, property located at State Route 96, Town of Spencer, from Raymond and Lori Maratea to CPK Real Estate LLC for $80,000.

On Jan. 21, 2021, property located at 636 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Doris Kroll to Compound Collaborative LLC for $390,000.

On Jan. 21, 2021, property located at 634 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kroll Ventures LLC to Compound Collaborative LLC for $150,000.

On Jan. 21, 2021, property located at 14 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Cody Thorpe to Christopher Crandall and Courtney Ilnicki for $180,000.

On Jan. 21, 2021, property located at 12420 State Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Maria Brown to Dustin Ralston for $76,500.

On Jan. 22, 2021, property located at 155 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from 155 Tulls Corners Road LLC to Oak Creek Farm, LLC for $225,000.

On Jan. 22, 2021, property located at Finkenbinder Road, Town of Spencer, from William and Andrew Jr. Baker to Kyle Burdick for $85,000.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 203 Tara Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from Melissa Vorhis to Bryant and Barbara Winans for $200,000.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 1761 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Marilyn Lindsey to Christopher and Jessica Blake for $175,000.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 13 Orange St., Village of Waverly, from Brian Sewalt to Ashley Stark for $74,500.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 118 Woodlawn Ave., Village of Owego, from Debra Arnold to Brandon Casey for $97,900.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 1-3 Maple Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Richard and Carol Lowe to Spook Hill Farms LLC for $34,000.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 42 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from Lucille Phelps to Michael Perry for $150,520.

On Jan. 25, 2021, property located at 119 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Joseph Karpel to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $20,000.

On Jan. 26, 2021, property located at 2912 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Town of Owego, from Lee Morris to Kyle and Jessica Telfer for $285,000.

On Jan. 26, 2021, property located at 19 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Kyle and Jessica Telfer to Tyler Bowman and Katelyn McCarthy for $212,500.

On Jan. 26, 2021, property located at 26 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Angelo and Veronica Pattitucci to Randy and Teresa Harris for $50,000.