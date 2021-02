Robert Packer Hospital Birth announcements

The following are births announced from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

A baby boy, Connor Harry, born Jan. 1, 2021 to Kiara Cain and Casey Smith of LeRaysville, Pa.

A baby girl, Molly James, born Jan. 4, 2021 to Beth and Jarrett Bidlack of Ulster, Pa.

A baby girl, Wrenley Rae, born Jan. 8, 2021 to Caitlyn Mallory of Wyalusing, Pa.

A baby girl, Kinleigh Alice, born Jan. 10, 2021 to Madison Roe and Zackery Shaffer of Laceyville, Pa.

A baby girl, Nellie Quinn, born Jan. 11, 2021 to Audri Frisbie and Dylan Perry of Waverly, N.Y.

A baby girl, Jaelyn, born Jan. 11, 2021 to Samantha Laudenslager and Jesse Tunnicliff of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.

A baby girl, Onalee Grace, born Jan. 12, 2021 to Stephanie and Joseph Rogers of Sayre, Pa.

A baby girl, Rylie Jeanne, born Jan. 12, 2021 to Kelly Dulaney and Lonnie Cobb of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Chase Anthony, born Jan. 13, 2021 to Bethany Taylor and Martin Lauber Jr. of Laceyville, Pa.

A baby girl, Reign True, born Jan. 14, 2021 to Kayla Kelley and Chris Adams of Towanda, Pa.

A baby girl, Maple, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Danielle Roy of Rome, Pa.

A baby girl, Ella Jane, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Alyssa Meeh and Elmer Smith of Wyalusing, Pa.

A baby girl, Madelyn Charlie, born Jan. 15, 2021 to Cassandra Castle and Daniel Dodge of Canton, Pa.

A baby girl, Arahbella Ann, born Jan. 17, 2021 to Shayna Rutty of Troy, Pa.

A baby girl, Isabelle Ann-Marie, born Jan. 19, 2021 to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, N.Y.

A baby boy, Barrett Lee, born on Jan. 20, 2021 to Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville, Pa.

A baby boy, Mitchell Isaac, born on Jan. 20, 2021 to Amber and Jared Bialis of Gillett, Pa.

A baby boy, Sullivan Murphy, born on Jan. 21, 2021 to Breanna and Jeremy Davidson of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Bentley James, born on Jan. 21, 2021 to Amaya Onofre and Mathew Milner of Nichols, N.Y.