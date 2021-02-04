Madalyn Dydynski Named to Lock Haven University Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Madalyn Dydynski, of Nichols, N.Y. and a 2018 graduate of Tioga Central Schools, was recently named to Lock Haven University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Madalyn is majoring in Business Administration and is the daughter of Jody Cooley and Theodore Dydynski.

Madalyn was among more than 900 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To receive this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of course work in the Fall 2020 semester.