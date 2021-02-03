Readers’ Column for the week of January 31, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I was wondering if the EV charge points behind the old school on Main Street were for public use? I walked by them and saw they have locks on them. Is that because they’re for the people that live and work there? I work nearby and I would like to use one.

Broome County gets the vaccine info out better because they have a bigger budget and a larger staff, so it’s easier to find time.

Can anyone explain why I see regular size county pick up trucks plowing on county roads all hours of the night? I have noticed this quite a lot and can only hope my taxpayer dollars aren’t paying these guys overtime and these guys are salaried. Seems like a waste of time and money when one big plow truck can plow in half the time.

Due to my age I was eligible for the vaccine from the beginning, but have not received one yet. I am frustrated over the distribution as the bureaucracy got control of it and is playing politics with it. First we have the Feds. At the end of the Trump administration we had production of 0.9 million shots per day, and a rapidly rising trajectory. President Biden predicts that there will only be 100 million shots in 100 days. The production trajectory was way over that so how, and why, would he restrict the vaccinations? New York State has made so many mistakes in handling the elderly and COVID, so people of my age have legitimate concern over what they will do to us next. Well, the bureaucrats seem to take care of themselves first. Albany has about 95,000 inhabitants and according to the states own “Covid-19 vaccine tracker,” the Capital Region has as of today (Jan. 17, 2021) vaccinated almost 118,000 people. Tioga County has about half of the population of Albany. Tioga County has no information on how many people they have vaccinated, only that it had one day of distribution. About three weeks ago I sent an e-mail to the person in the county who is responsible for the vaccinations. I’m still waiting for an answer. I called her a week later, but got her voicemail. I left my contact info – still no answer.

It was nice that the person called / wrote to last week’s column telling of how they shared their stimulus check, and I’m glad they found what they felt to be worthy causes. I myself find people in need a bit closer to myself, relatives and close friends who have been hit hard by the pandemic through no fault of their own; have always made good life decisions but have simply run through their options for another job, their savings, etc. If you are fortunate not to know someone personally, then general organizations are certainly an option. Also to be considered is saving this money, so in case yourself or a loved one encounter hard times, there is a nest egg for food and other necessities. Other administrations in future may not be able to provide in this way again. Life turns on a dime and none of us knows what’s around the corner.

My Friends, I would like to respond to the question that was asked about the religious response to COVID. The return of Christ is imminent. What we are experiencing in the world today; wars, famines, pestilences, natural disasters, hate and lawlessness are a foreshadowing of things to come. (Read Matthew 24, Luke 21 and the book of Revelation.) The urgent message is not about COVID, it is the desperate need for an increasingly godless world to hear the call of Jesus – “…TURN FROM SIN AND TURN TO GOD, FOR THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN IS NEAR” (Matthew 4:17 TLB). Everything God does is about redemption, reconciliation and turning His prodigal children toward home. When a person is “Born Again” there is a promise given; “…NOTHING WILL EVER BE ABLE TO SEPARATE US FROM THE LOVE OF GOD DEMONSTRATED BY OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST WHEN HE DIED FOR US” (ROMANS 8:39 TLB).

Here we are in the middle of a life-threatening pandemic and the state has given the green light to resume high school sports. This is not the time these sports should begin. Until we can resume safety for athletes and coaches, this should be put on hold until next season when we have more people vaccinated or built-up immunity. Is it really worth exposing children and coaches to a situation that could prove to have lasting negative health effects or even worse? We have heard what a good job schools have done to keep students and staff safe. Students have been split into smaller groups, not attending on the same days, social distancing and mask wearing. When it comes to sports there will be no way coaches will be able to enforce these safety guidelines. Hopefully a lot of thought will be given before any definite decision is made.

I was just wondering when they are going to fill that pothole in front of Tops in Owego at the entranceway. It’s been there for over a year. Just wondering

Project Neighbor of Newark Valley would like to thank the generous people who donated a freezer to us. We are very appreciative and will allow us to serve more clients. Thank you so much.

I saw something horrifying last night on TV at a college basketball game. The players had no mask, spitting saliva flying everywhere. Guys took mouth guards in and out of their mouth. They touched the ball, handshake, hugged. I couldn’t believe my eyes. The coaches and refs and guys not playing had on masks. A lot of good that was. I am so upset about the double standard in this country where sports is king. If one gets COVID the whole team goes down. I’m sure this isn’t going to fly in high school sports.

If anybody has the number for, I think the name is Relyea Recycling, I misplaced the number and I would like to get it. Please post it in this column if you know the phone number.

On Jan. 16 at 11:30 p.m., I called for an ambulance through 911. I live in Lounsberry. Nichols did not respond, Tioga Center did not respond. An hour later the Owego ambulance arrived. Just saying, is there no longer ambulance service?

I agree about the conditions of Gardner Road in Apalachin. We are a secondary street, but we also pay taxes. The only difference is the town or county does not supply our water, nor do they take care of our septic system, sewage, drainage, or any of that. So, where exactly do our tax dollars go? We can’t even get somebody out here to fix the drainage problems nor can we get a code enforcement officer up here to do anything about the junk vehicles that are littering the place. It’s ridiculous, I cannot figure out where our taxes go. I guess when you are secondary, you’re secondary – and secondary street residents don’t matter.

I’m a 90-plus year old lady and I wondered where I could get the vaccine. Is there any place in Owego where you can get it? Please respond to this column if you have any information. My doctor and pharmacist do not have it and I can’t go to Binghamton.

To the thief who cut down my Colorado blue spruce tree on Dec. 18, please come back and cut down the stump that you left, as I’m handicapped and a cripple. It is sticking up so I can’t mow the lawn. If you’ve got any conscience, come back and cut the stump down to ground level.

Maybe your readers can help. Why do I get these phone calls that are dead silent? Does anybody else get them? What can I do about them? I just got the third one today and they are extremely annoying. I’m on the do not call list. Maybe your readers can help me. Let’s find out

Is there a place you can call to report a dog that is in stress and tied behind a running truck with exhaust blowing in its face? People should not be allowed to have animals when they abuse them. Forget calling the police because it’s not their job. It would be nice if there were somebody you could call.

Here it is, almost the end of January and I still have not gotten my $600 stimulus check. I thought everybody was supposed to get one.

I was just going through the paper and I see where somebody was telling the Richford taxpayers there is a $250,000 building going up. If they think that’s bad they should live in the Town of Owego where they are paying for a $9 million new highway garage that has a $3 million engineering budget for that one building, which is phase one. Phase two is going to be another $3 million and for phase four, they don’t know how much that’s going to be. Maybe that will be interesting to some of your readers.

I agree that New York State should follow California in the recall effort of the governor. Cuomo is out of line and has been abusing his power his entire term in office. My entire family would sign that petition. I’d also push for governor term limits. He’s way overdue to be defeated and hopefully he will be defeated in the 2022 election.

National Political Viewpoints

Since our politicians want the minimum wage raised to $15 an hour, will our Social Security benefit be raised also? Because if it doesn’t, there are going to be a lot of us retired folks on the bread line. Our thoughts of having a decent retirement are going to be less than they are at the present. The cost of living will go higher just to offset the higher salary. We will be in the same place we are today but POORER. Gasoline prices have already gone up over $.20 cents in the last couple of weeks. That is just an eye opener for us. Another thought, everyone who is making less than $15 won’t be getting that wage, just a small percentage will get it.

This concocted impeachment nonsense after President Trump is out of office offers some interesting possibilities. If President Trump can be impeached after leaving office, then “president” Barack Obama can also, along with Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and the rest of that sorry cabal! Yeah, let’s do it!

I like anagrams. That’s where the letters in a word or phrase are rearranged to make a new word or phrase. For example, “super” becomes “purse.” I especially like anagrams that are made from people’s names. For example, “Joe Biden” becomes “I Need Job.” This is fitting because Biden will work to restore the tens of millions of jobs that were lost due to Trump’s bungled effort to sweep the coronavirus pandemic under the rug. And speaking of Trump, “Donald Trump” becomes “Dolt and Rump.” Now that’s an anagram that’s more than fitting!

Seems that Joe Biden has accomplished more in one week with a comprehensive plan for combating the pandemic than the Trump administration did in a whole year. Turns out that the administration had no plan at all. I can’t say I’m surprised. Worst president in history.

I enjoy the political viewpoints column and hope that the Pennysaver keeps publishing them. I get such a kick out of the Ignorant Republicans who write in supporting the adventures of Donnie and his Flying Circus. God bless Joe Biden.

Dunning-Kruger is strong in this area.

Getting the stimulus approved required creation of the law, a vote in both houses, and the signature of the president. The house passed a bill in May. The Senate refused to even discuss it. The bill that finally did pass was held up because Trump refused to sign it for a week. Then it is the executive branch that creates and sends the payments, not congress. Impeachment doesn’t need a law, only needs to pass the house, and doesn’t need the president’s signature. Does that answer your question?

Dominion voting machines do not flip votes. Easily proven because if they did, the electronic count would not match the paper count.

Donald Trump was impeached on Jan. 13, 2021. He was still in office. Knock off this “you can’t impeach him now because he’s not the president now” nonsense. He was president when impeached. The trial in the Senate is a separate event.

It is mind blowing that so many people commenting here and on social media act as if New York was the only state with restrictions, is the only state with limited supplies of the vaccine, and the only state with a governor issuing executive orders. What a parochial, sheltered, isolated, and misinformed lot they are. Wake up folks. There are people in California trying to recall their governor. The governor of Alabama went on TV to announce their vaccine shortage. A friend in Vermont is crabbing about the lack of vaccines. It’s nationwide – worldwide. GET REAL!

As long as PRESIDENT BIDEN is so free with distributing our TAX Dollars to the states that don’t know how to Budget their money, and also giving it to the Illegal Immigrants, how about reimbursing the Social Security coffer? Since the Democratic Party has absconded millions of OUR money since the 70’s, with the idea of putting it back, it would be nice if you finally did put it back. Then retired workers on Social Security could finally have a livable wage. I don’t want to say that you stole our money, it may have been your intention to put it back, but it was terrible to start with. OH, and another thing. You have already blown over $70 million of our tax money on a bogus Impeachment trial once and now you want to do it again? Especially with all the businesses closed down and people out of work. I can’t believe it, you are trying to make your Party the number one in the country, and in reality you are making our country into another Argentina.

I could care less what your party affiliation is, but when the people we put in office to watch over all of us, and make decisions for our well being continue to do nothing to make our lives better, and get paid for it and waste millions of OUR DOLLARS and LIVES, they should be the ones to be let go. If you did this in your field of work would you still have a job where you got paid, have free medical benefits after doing your job for only 10 years of service?

Demonstrating that too many people cannot comprehend losing legitimately, the cries of “The Bucs cheated” and “The NFL outcomes are fixed” are popping up on social media.

Gut check: Before you whine and accuse Biden about the Keystone XL pipeline job losses ask yourself if you whined about all the travel and vacation industry job losses because of Trump’s travel ban. Be honest.

This column is a hoot. I’m sure the dominion voting machines aren’t manufactured or come from the Dominican Republic, and why would a Republican legislature buy machines that can be switched to vote Democrat. This column just shows what kind of Lemmings are amongst us. Good luck and Heaven help us.

It’s astounding that there was only voter fraud in states Trump lost. No voting machines in red states flipped votes to Trump. No places in red states had more votes cast than there were voters. No dead people voted for Trump (oh wait – there is a case of that). And if fraud was possible, the opportunity to vote out McConnell and Graham was not used. Amazing!

So suppose an employee is accused of stealing from your business. The person gets indicted for it. You fire that person. Can the person now not be tried because they no longer work there? Of course they can be tried. Why do you think it’s any different with a president?

On Tuesday, Shepard Smith, a reporter who worked at the Fox News Channel until 2019 and who now has a show at CNBC, explained to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour why he left his job at the FNC. ” I believe that when people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society,” Smith continued, “and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing.” “I don’t know how some people sleep at night,” Smith added, “because I know there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and have pushed them forward over and over again, who are smart enough and educated enough to know better. And I hope that at some point, those who have done us harm as a nation — and I might even add as a world — will look around and realize what they’ve done. But I’m not holding my breath.” — Heather Cox Richardson, Jan. 21, 2021

This is in response to the person who said President Trump got 75 million votes, Joe Biden got 81 million; just so you know.

You know what I think? Oh wait, the democrats won’t let me! ROAR!

Members of the “Squad” have backed an effort to give each adult in this country $2,000 per month of taxpayer money. That includes “those who can’t work and those WHO DON’T WANT TO WORK”! That’s been tried before. In the colony in Jamestown, Va., the original settlers had everyone work and contribute to the common good. Wasn’t long before some figured out how to game the system and stopped contributing. That was solved by passing a rule, that if you don’t work and contribute, then you don’t eat! The problem was solved quickly and the same needs to happen today.

I just watched Biden on TV signing a bill putting America first. Stating that all things must be made in the USA, like steel. Doesn’t that sound like what Trump did? Biden is not a smooth, charismatic speaker like Trump. He was stumbling through his speech when asked a question. I had to turn it off. He said that unlike the presidency before, we would make things in America. Already been there and done that with Trump. His press secretary took questions on Friday and every question they asked her she said, “I will have to get back to you on that.” The only question she gave an answer to was when asked about Biden putting a 100-day mask-wearing mandate on federal buildings. If that’s the case, why did he and his family, at the Lincoln Memorial and other buildings, have a photo shoot and none of them had masks on? She said they were celebrating the inauguration. Sounds like a double standard to me because of how Trump was criticized when he would do the same thing.

Ben Franklin once said, “If the government fears the people, that’s democracy. If the people fear the government, that’s tyranny!” People have learned how to make the government fear them because of President Trump. You aren’t going to put that genie back in the bottle!

What a hoot! According to the mockingbird media, Biden’s inauguration speech was the best thing since sliced bread. A video has surfaced of Bill Clinton, who was just a few feet away from Biden, sound asleep. Same reaction much of the nation had, I’m thinking.

Hey Joe, you do realize that Dr. Jill is really not a doctor, don’t you? She’s a teacher. She won’t be able to help you with solving COVID. When it is solved, it’s because of Donald Trump, and he is getting us a vaccine. Thank you, Donald Trump. Joe, go back to your cellar. I watched you talk for about two minutes today. That’s all I could stomach.

Not that I was going to watch the comical inauguration, but wouldn’t you know, my cable went out that day! Isn’t that funny?

Rules for D but not for me. Hours after Joe Biden signs an executive order to make masks mandatory on federal property, he’s spotted at the Lincoln Memorial with no mask. Isn’t that the democratic way? Rules for D but not for me.

The pattern for the next four years for the democrats in charge is borrow and spend, borrow and spend, borrow and spend, borrow and spend, give money to your favorites. You bought those votes, pay for it.

Shame on George W. Bush! All those pictures from the inauguration, telling Clyburn that Joe Biden was the only person that could defeat Donald Trump. Congratulating him for support in South Carolina? Nice job Bush. Thanks for getting into the endless wars showing what you really are.

What a surprise! Stock market down because you’ve got Joe killing all our jobs. Get ready for a terrible four years of an economy that’s going to go under like it did with eight years of Obama.

How awesome is it to have a president who is actually doing something for the country. His positive attitude moving forward and a detailed plan trying to get more COVID-19 vaccines out to everybody so our nation can heal and move on. Please, bless President Biden. It’s so wonderful to have a kind, caring, positive, moving forward president.

The Biden Protection Plan has not gone into full effect. Squinting Joe Biden uses cue cards as much as fake news talk show hosts and reporters use cheap shots against President Trump. Biden has no energy and became president because of a once in 100-year pandemic and by a corrupt news media and billionaire social media who want to purge or deprogram former Trump voters. They want to intimidate patriots into silence. They will never succeed.

I didn’t catch what charity Biden is donating his salary to. Can somebody call in and let me know?

The United States is the Titanic. We have just hit the iceberg and we’re going down. Not very many of us are going to survive and our government is playing music to keep us distracted. What a sad world.

The Pennysaver ran an article about January being human trafficking month. Very informative, but also very alarming and very sad. Unfortunately, this is going to increase with open borders under Biden. So again I say, I don’t believe the people that voted for Biden knew what this man was all about. Open borders are not good for our country.

I bet the Russians are absolutely amazed on how gullible Americans are and how they were able to spread vicious, evil, hurtful, dividing emails and social media reports to send our country into a tailspin. All because people listen and read and watch what they believe on social media. Not the real news where it is documented by actual facts. Russia must be very proud of itself. I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I’ve seen the evidence, I’ve watched the documentation, I’ve read the articles in real newspapers, not some anonymous person saying this is going on, this is going on, and yet they prove nothing,

After the Obama administration in 2014 stopped COVID-like viral research, Dr. Fauci spent over four more years funding the Chinese Wuhan Research Center where COVID-19 was produced genetically. Now Fauci has been promoted by Biden.

The stock market was down all of last week. It’s down triple digits this early Monday morning. Gas prices are now going through the roof. I cannot believe this is what the American people voted for.

This is to all you people that still support Trump. You are revealing your true colors and apparently they are not red, white and blue. Trump tried to overthrow our government, so keep on believing.

Conservatives, middle of the roaders and republicans, with a democratic house, senate and white house, we no longer have a voice in our federal government. That doesn’t sound like a democracy. God help us.

So, Biden preaches unity but I believe he is confused between unity and conformity. He will only unify as long as you conform to his ways.

I received an email yesterday from State Senator Fred Akshar asking me to sign a petition to Governor Cuomo to “Stop the Middle Class Tax Hike”. I followed the link in the email to read the petition. When it came up, there was no petition, just a repeat of Fred’s rant against Cuomo and a button to push to automatically sign the petition. I tried numerous times to find a place on his website where I could read the petition but was unsuccessful in finding it. I called his Binghamton office and spoke with a staff person. I asked where I could read the petition because it was not apparently available on his website or through the email message link. He had to check on it. He called me back and said that there is no actual petition, that it is more of a concept reflected in Fred’s message. I told him that it was pretty lame to ask people to sign a petition that does not exist, and that when one signs a petition, it is appropriate for them to read it first so they know what they are signing. I also told him that I felt that Fred panders to people who are ill informed and he engages in constant Cuomo bashing when he should be giving our Governor support in dealing with the worst crisis our country and state has faced since World War II. Fred, good representation requires good and honest communication with your constituents instead of grandstanding. Frankly, we have had enough of that over the last four years to last many lifetimes.

“Other Republicans are running away from the party as it becomes a personality cult. More than 2,000 Florida Republicans switched parties after Jan. 6, and today former Representative David Jolly of Florida, a Republican who has criticized Trump, floated the idea of running for Congress as an independent. About 7,500 Republicans switched parties in Arizona. In North Carolina, 6,000 Republicans switched out. An ABC News / Washington Post poll from Jan. 10-13 discovered that almost 70% of Americans said the Republican Party should move away from Trump.” — Heather Cox Richardson, Jan. 25, 2021.

For the first time under Trump we became energy independent. The oil production from Federal land and water was 954.3 million in 2019 (28% from 2016), $6 billion in federal revenue, and 22% of U.S. oil production on federal lands, and 12% of natural gas production. So why did Biden put an executive order through to kill 11,000 jobs by halting the Keystone Pipeline. John Kerry said today that these people would be trained in solar and wind jobs. Boy did Kerry do a 180 on this. He opposed wind Turbine’s on the coast of Nantucket Sound where he lives because he didn’t want to see the view out of his windows. Does Biden know what he is doing by signing 38 executive orders in one week of office? He campaigned on getting us through this virus. He is focusing on everything other than that. The House is more focused on another false impeachment instead of worrying about we the people surviving. Putting a $15 minimum wage in place will not help existing small businesses stay open – it will crush them. We are struggling feeding our legal U.S. citizens and now have to worry about open borders and illegals coming in. We have to enforce the borders and have people apply the legal way to become citizens. For now the borders should be closed until we get our country and economy back to somewhat normal. Do not get rid of ICE and border agents. We need them as well as the police to restore peace. Well, thanks Owego Pennysaver for letting me vent. God Bless America and our troops and first responders.