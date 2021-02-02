Travel Advisory issued for Tioga County, New York

Posted By: psadvert February 2, 2021

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for Tioga County as of 7 a.m. today, Tuesday, due to the ongoing snowstorm. Snowfall will continue through this  evening with periods of heavy snowfall. 

In a release, the sheriff’s office emphasized, “All unnecessary travel should be postponed pending improved weather and road  conditions to allow road crews to safely handle snow removal.”

They added that if you must travel, use extreme caution and plan accordingly allowing extra time. 

 

