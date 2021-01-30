Virtual PAX Tools series for parents to be presented

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is a virtual series for parents and caregivers. The PAX Tools series highlights trauma informed strategies for creating a calmer family environment. This series is open to parents or caregivers of children ages two to 18.

Sessions will be held via zoom video conferencing on Thursday’s beginning on Feb. 4 through March 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This program is designed to be highly interactive and participants will need video and audio capability in order get the most out of the experience. Participants will receive a PAX Tool Kit provided by CASA Trinity.

There is no fee to participate. Parents and caregivers can register by emailing Jackie at jds77@cornell.edu.