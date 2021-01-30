Allen Memorial Baptist Church welcomes new senior pastor

Allen Memorial Baptist Church, located in Candor, N.Y., recently announced that M. Scott Burtis has become their new senior pastor. Pastor Burtis and his wife, Angela, come to them from Camp of the Woods in Speculator, N.Y., where he served in several capacities including Group Coordinator, Guest Services Manager, Director of Operations, and Senior Director.

Prior to Camp of the Woods, Pastor Burtis served as an interim pastor at Allen Memorial Baptist Church and was associated with various churches in the area including First Baptist Church in Johnson City, and the North Syracuse Baptist Church in North Syracuse, N.Y. He also has served as a teacher in two Christian Schools – Ross Corners Christian Academy in Vestal and Faith Heritage School in Syracuse.

Allen Memorial Baptist Church was founded in Candor, N.Y. in 1852 in Hiram Allen’s home. The existing church building was erected 1857 on its current site at 8 Church St. in Candor on land donated by Hiram Allen. The church has subsequently built several additions including a gym that is used not only by the church, but by the community as well.

Sunday morning worship services begin at 9:45 a.m. and are available by live streaming on YouTube. Visit www.ambccandor.com for more up-to-date information.