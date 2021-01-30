Coburn Free Library announces new hours

Starting in February, the Coburn Free Library in Owego will open on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. This is in addition to the library’s regular hours of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A large collection of popular fiction, non-fiction, audio books, magazines and DVDs are housed in the building. Additionally, the library can also fulfill requests from 33 sister libraries in the Finger Lakes Region.

There are also many useful services available online via www.coburnfreelibrary.org, such as Overdrive, which offers e-books and audiobooks; Mango language learning; JobNow employment support; and TumbleBooks interactive children’s books.

In addition, under Coburn’s “What We Offer” tab, there are helpful links for writing and research, genealogy, and local history. The site is a treasure trove of resources and information.

The library is host to virtual storytime for children every Wednesday, held at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Please check the Coburn Free Library website, coburnfreelibrary.org, for other programs and information.

Many residents also wonder about the ongoing elevator project. Library Director Meredith Gallaro states that the project is about 95% complete. She looks forward to patrons being able to access the building in a new and more convenient way.

“The library is a fantastic free resource for residents of all ages,” stated Director Gallaro, adding, “Please come and check us out.”