Registration being accepted for Universal Pre-K in Owego

Registration for the 2021 / 2022 school year is now being accepted for the Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program for families who reside in the Owego Apalachin (OA) School District. A registration form and health certificate can be obtained at the OA website under the Pupil Personnel department link: www.oacsd.org; at Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, or at the Owego Elementary School, 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

To be eligible for the program, children must live in the district and turn 4 on or before Dec. 1, 2021. A child may not ride the bus until their fourth birthday.

UPK sessions are at the Apalachin Elementary School for a full day program, and at the Owego Elementary School for a full day program, as well as morning and afternoon sessions.

Children will attend the UPK program at the elementary building where they will be attending kindergarten.

Once a child reaches age 4, the district may be able to provide transportation, both ways for full day sessions, to the morning session or home from the afternoon session, if the parent / guardian chooses. It will be the responsibility of the parent / guardian to pick up their child after the morning session is over or transport their child to the afternoon session.

If you are interested in your child being considered for this program, complete the registration form (available at www.oacsd.org) and required documentation and return it to the building your child will attend.

In addition to the registration form, the following is required: copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record (polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B), two forms of proof of residency, and the health certificate signed by your child’s physician.

You may also complete a UPK registration form at the Apalachin Elementary School and Owego Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year on Feb. 2, 3 and 4, 2021 at kindergarten registration.

Due to limited openings, it may be necessary to randomly select which students will be able to attend the program. Registrations will be accepted in the buildings until 9 a.m. on April 2, 2021, at which time a random selection will be held at the district office, if needed.

If your location or session fills up, you will have the opportunity to choose from other available sessions, if applicable. After all slots are filled, those not selected will be put on a waiting list by date of receipt of completed registration.

If you have any questions regarding UPK, contact Robert Farrell, assistant superintendent, at 687-6227.