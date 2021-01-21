Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 6, 2021, property located at 942 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Susan Ballard to Christopher Ballard for $9,549.

On Jan. 6, 2021, property located at 942 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher Ballard to Seth and Laura Williams for $221,649.

On Jan. 7, 2021, property located at NYS Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Newark Valley Golf Club Inc. to Rufus and Emma Yoder for $11,000.

On Jan. 7, 2021, property located at 60 Cowell Rd., Town of Spencer, from Preston and Mary Hodges to Benjamin Vargo and Lindsey Hulbert for $85,000.

On Jan. 8, 2021, property located at 626 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Penny Enright-Lewis to Gary and Karen Lindhorst for $57,000.

On Jan. 8, 2021, property located at 149 Wiggins Rd., Tioga, from Michael and Terry Wheeler to Adam and Jared Gulliford for $447,000.

On Jan. 8, 2021, property located at 4930 Montrose Tpk., Town of Owego, from Steven and Linda Burrell to Cameron and Amy Rafferty for $255,000.

On Jan. 8, 2021, property located at 497 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Scott and Rebecca Moorehead to Robert Fabbri for $134,000.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at 9 Bradley St., Village of Owego, from Robert and Priscilla Hoag to Amanda Fuller for $117,021.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at 520 East Main St., Village of Owego, from DC English Properties to Megan Tombs for $79,500.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at 4 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from Frederick Akshar II to Jessica Rocco for $166,914.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at 19 Hillside Dr., Town of Owego, from Katie Teeter to Amanda Bartleson Taylor for $179,900.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at Catlin Hill Road, Tioga, from Michael Brock to David and Jennifer Kemp for $15,000.

On Jan. 11, 2021, property located at Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Raymond and Lori Maratea to Andrew Hart and Sudhamayee Suryadevara for $18,000.

On January 12, 2021, property located at 350 Newman Rd., Town of Candor, from Sherri Krissel to David and Susan Yoder for $150,000.

On Jan 12, 2021, property located at 1387 Frank Mead Rd., Town of Owego, from Dennis and Linda Corson to Michelle Tuetken for $275,000.

On Jan. 13, 2021, property located at 269 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Wendy Paolangei to Kevin Heald for $249,900.

On Jan. 13, 2021, property located at 33 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Joshua and Marina Lane to Karrin Stephens for $225,000.

On Jan. 13, 2021, property located at 434 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Dino and Roberta Pedrone to Katie Teeter for $237,113.

On Jan. 13, 2021, property located at 6 Exeter Dr., Town of Owego, from Thaddeus Sisson to Timothy and Rachel Talcott for $159,793.