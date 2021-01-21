Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everybody, my name is Tuffy and am I not the prettiest little thing you ever saw? I found myself homeless and took up residence under this family’s porch where I gave birth to three babies. The family took pity on us and brought us inside when the weather started getting colder.

Last week, they featured two of my male kittens in the Maddie’s Meadows column because we are all looking for permanent homes after we get fixed and our shots, which are scheduled for Jan. 17. Shortly after that we will be available to relocate to a loving home, maybe yours, because they have a lot of cats and dogs here already and they can’t take care of all of us.

We do get along with the other cats and dogs though, so if you have some pets already that shouldn’t be a problem.

Now I am a friendly and personable kitty and do enjoy when people pet me and want to sit with me. I give the current owner many kisses on his nose because I so appreciate what he has done for my babies and me. I also enjoy having toys to play with and welcome that kind of interaction with you.

There is one thing you should be aware of it. I want to go outside. I will wait by your door and try to escape when you are not paying attention. If you do not live in a place that it would be safe for me to get outside you would have to set me up in a way that I wouldn’t have access to your door.

Just saying, I can be determined and quick. Hopefully I can adjust to being an inside cat. I will be a good kitty for you and will give you kisses too.

Please consider adopting me so we can enjoy life together. If you are interested in me or my two 6-month-old kittens, please call Mike at (607) 343-3960.