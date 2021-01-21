Tioga Downs plans to let go of 68 employees amid pandemic restrictions

Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, is preparing to terminate 68 employees in March, according to a recent WARN notice posted with the New York State Department of Labor.

Tioga Downs reopened back in September after being completely closed by the state due to the pandemic. The casino has been able to operate with limited indoor service and that barriers have been placed between players at tables and slot machines.

The WARN notice stated that “unforeseeable circumstances due to COVID-19” led Tioga Downs to place employees on furlough on March 16, 2020 and 68 employees, if not recalled back to work, will be terminated as of March 11, 2021.

The notice lists Tioga Downs with 604 employees overall.

Senior Regional Vice President of Marketing, Todd Chandler, stated, “There are very few positions that will be impacted, over half of which are seasonal or casual employees. Tioga Downs sent out warn notices until we can bring those affected positions back once we can return to less restrictive business and offer all amenities to our guests. We look forward to continuing to serve and invest in our community.”