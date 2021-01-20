The tragic sacrifice of Owego’s High School Band 

The seniors in the exemplary Owego Free Academy band have lost their chance to shine; the musical careers of these wonderful musicians have been reduced to a 45-minute virtual meeting every morning.

The extremely talented group of performers has lost their chance to perform at the school’s renowned Kaleidoscope Concert that takes place every other winter as a massive holiday performance. The seniors in the band usually have time in the spotlight in the concert, but this year their fantastic performances have been replaced with recording their parts on their school iPads, to then be put in a video that only captures a fraction of the student’s remarkable abilities.

(A student of Chris Evans at Owego Free Academy, Austin Tompkins is one of several trying to encapsulate their “losses” this year.)