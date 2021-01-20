Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to Offer Bingocize® Wellness Program 

Are you looking for a fun and safe way to be more active in the New Year? Bingocize® is an evidence-based 10-week virtual program that combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education.

A certified Bingocize® leader will guide you through gentle exercises that will help you maintain functional fitness and mobility, reduce falls, and increase health knowledge. Classes are held in a virtual group setting and will meet on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 21, 2021 through March 25, 2021.

Upon registration, participants will need to provide an email address. Equipment will be provided to registered participants at no cost and will be available for pick up at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, prior to the start of the program.

There is no cost to attend this program. Spaces are limited and registration is required. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to call (607) 687-4120 ext. 331 to sign up as soon as possible.