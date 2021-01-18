Woman charged with Arson in connection with Barton fire

On Jan. 7, 2021, at 8:20 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Misty M. Smith, age 28 of 535 E. Chemung St. in Waverly, N.Y. for the charges of Arson in the Second Degree (C Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A Misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (D Felony) following a four month long investigation of a suspicious structure fire that occurred on Aug. 22, 2020 at a residence on Camptown Road in the Town of Barton.

In the same incident, several motor vehicles were also spray-painted with profanity.

Smith was arraigned at CAP Court in front of Justice Anderson and was released on her own recognizance as required by law. She is scheduled to appear at the Town of Barton Court on Jan. 19, 2021 at 4 p.m.

The Tioga County Fire Investigation Team assisted investigators.