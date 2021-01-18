OHPC announces ‘Sparking Recovery Through Preservation Virtual Series’

The Owego Historic Preservation Commission recently announced a series of webinars presented by the Preservation League of New York State. These webinars are of interest to residential and commercial historic property owners. There is a suggested $10 donation for each webinar.

The schedule is as follows: Jan. 13 will present Homeowner Historic Tax Credits: Syracuse Focus, and all are welcome; Jan. 25 will feature Technical Talks: Researching Your Historic House; Feb. 10 will offer Commercial Tax Credits: Adirondack Region Focus, and all are welcome; on Feb. 22, the series will focus on Technical Talks: National Register Districts; March 10 will feature Homeowner Historic Tax Credits – Southern Tier Focus, and all are welcome; and March 22 will conclude the series with Technical Talks: Historic Windows.

To learn more about these webinars, and to register, visit Preservenys.org/sparking-recovery-through-preservation.