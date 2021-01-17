Tioga County COVID Brief

Just weeks away from the holidays and into the start of the New Year, Tioga County, N.Y. continues to see an increase in COVID cases. This spread, according to county officials, is happening through family and small social gatherings.

Since Jan. 9, total cases in Tioga County have increased by 130, and that number is expected to continue to rise, based on the recent holiday gatherings.

Fortunately, however, vaccine administration is underway – slow, but underway. You can find more information about the vaccine distribution in this week’s publication.

The Public Health Department has been inundated with calls, and is suggesting that residents call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information. The public health department will also be informing residents when more clinics become available, locally.

Some good resources for help include https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, calling the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, or by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/.