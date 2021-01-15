Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 30, 2020, property located at 716 Fall Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from 716 Fall Creek Rd., Inc. to Tuscan Homes LLC for $15,000.

On Dec. 30, 2020, property located at 23 Lake Rd., Town of Spencer, from Matthew and Teresa Mullen to Ryan Todd for $206,888.

On Dec. 30, 2020, property located at 24 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Morgan and Leslie Inderwies to Sean Moffett for $144,900.

On Dec. 31, 2020, property located at 777 Davis Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Christopher Keener to Nathan and Tina Keener for $7,000.

On Jan. 4, 2021, property located at West Hill School Rd., Town of Richford, from Betty Leifer to Tara Group Family Trust for $25,000.

On Jan. 4, 2021, property located at 20 Holiday Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Virginia McHugh to Casandra Prikazsky for $143,298.

On Jan. 4, 2021, property located at 109 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Joseph Mack III to Tara Kneebone for $110,000.

On Jan. 4, 2021, property located at 6 Lincolnshire Blvd., Town of Owego, from Alicia Klemmt to Diane Niera for $139,900.

On Jan. 4, 2021, property located at 20 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Carol Reichold to Danielle Doty and Logan McDonald for $148,936.

On Jan. 5, 2021, property located at Frank Mead Road, Town of Owego, from Dennis and Linda Corson to Keith and Carrie King for $51,750.