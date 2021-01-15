Croton Hose Company raises dollars to support their neighbors

Croton Hose Company raises dollars to support their neighborsA package is received by a passing driver. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert January 15, 2021

Volunteers that collected on Dec. 12 for Tioga County Rural Ministry are pictured in front of Croton Hose Company No. 3, located on Talcott Street in Owego. Provided photo.

Tioga County Rural Ministry would like to thank Croton Hose Company No. 3 and to all who traveled to Talcott Street on Sat., Dec. 12, to drop off food or cash to support their neighbors.  

Lou Striley takes some cash in the fireman’s boot. Provided photo.

The “Flat Rats” did themselves proud, engaging in a spirited, fun-loving day that brought in over $3,500 in cash and just shy of 2,000 pounds of food, Sister Mary O’Brien, the organization’s executive director stated.

Dick Franz, firefighter, greets a driver. Provided photo.

She added, “Their spirit of joyful giving was contagious. Special thanks to Pat Gavin for sharing his gift for getting the word out.”

