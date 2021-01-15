Croton Hose Company raises dollars to support their neighbors

Tioga County Rural Ministry would like to thank Croton Hose Company No. 3 and to all who traveled to Talcott Street on Sat., Dec. 12, to drop off food or cash to support their neighbors.

The “Flat Rats” did themselves proud, engaging in a spirited, fun-loving day that brought in over $3,500 in cash and just shy of 2,000 pounds of food, Sister Mary O’Brien, the organization’s executive director stated.

She added, “Their spirit of joyful giving was contagious. Special thanks to Pat Gavin for sharing his gift for getting the word out.”