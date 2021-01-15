COVID case zip code breakdown for January 7 thru January 13

In Friday’s brief from Tioga County, New York officials, the table below was released. The table reflects new COVID-19 positive cases that were reported for the period of Jan. 7, 2021 through Jan. 13, 2021.
|Zip Codes in Tioga County
|Area
|New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 7, 2021 thru Jan. 13, 2021
|13732
|Apalachin
|26
|13734
|Barton
|10
|13736
|Berkshire
|6
|13743
|Candor
|21
|13760
|Endicott
|16
|13811
|Newark Valley
|17
|13812
|Nichols
|7
|13827
|Owego
|39
|13845
|Tioga Center
|0
|14859
|Richford
|3
|13864
|Willseyville
|4
|14859
|Lockwood
|1
|14883
|Spencer
|13
|14892
|Waverly
|41
|TOTAL
|204
*Represents list of Zip Codes of residence of a new positive case during this period.
For further information, refer to covid19.tiogacountyny.com, the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline by Dialing 2-1-1, https://forward.ny.gov/ for State information, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov for COVID Vaccine information, and COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility can be found at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
