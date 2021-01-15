COVID case zip code breakdown for January 7 thru January 13

In Friday’s brief from Tioga County, New York officials, the table below was released. The table reflects new COVID-19 positive cases that were reported for the period of Jan. 7, 2021 through Jan. 13, 2021.

Zip Codes in Tioga County Area New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 7, 2021 thru Jan. 13, 2021 13732 Apalachin 26 13734 Barton 10 13736 Berkshire 6 13743 Candor 21 13760 Endicott 16 13811 Newark Valley 17 13812 Nichols 7 13827 Owego 39 13845 Tioga Center 0 14859 Richford 3 13864 Willseyville 4 14859 Lockwood 1 14883 Spencer 13 14892 Waverly 41 TOTAL 204

*Represents list of Zip Codes of residence of a new positive case during this period.

For further information, refer to covid19.tiogacountyny.com, the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline by Dialing 2-1-1, https://forward.ny.gov/ for State information, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov for COVID Vaccine information, and COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility can be found at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.