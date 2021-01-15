COVID case zip code breakdown for January 7 thru January 13

Posted By: psadvert January 15, 2021

In Friday’s brief from Tioga County, New York officials, the table below was released. The table reflects new COVID-19 positive cases that were reported for the period of Jan. 7, 2021 through Jan. 13, 2021. 

Zip Codes in Tioga County Area New Covid-19 Positive cases reported Jan. 7, 2021 thru Jan. 13, 2021
13732  Apalachin  26
13734  Barton  10
13736  Berkshire  6
13743  Candor  21
13760  Endicott  16
13811  Newark Valley  17
13812  Nichols  7
13827  Owego  39
13845  Tioga Center  0
14859  Richford  3
13864  Willseyville  4
14859  Lockwood  1
14883  Spencer  13
14892  Waverly  41
TOTAL    204

 

*Represents list of Zip Codes of residence of a new positive case during this period.

For further information, refer to covid19.tiogacountyny.com, the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline by Dialing 2-1-1, https://forward.ny.gov/ for State information, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov for COVID Vaccine information, and COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility can be found at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "COVID case zip code breakdown for January 7 thru January 13"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*