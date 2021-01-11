Financial State of the Candor Emergency Squad

The Candor Emergency Squad is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that has provided emergency medical care to Candor and surrounding communities for 57 years. It is not a tax-based organization and operates solely on fundraising, donations, billing and grants received.

The Candor Emergency Squad has always been a volunteer organization dependent on volunteers to be the EMT’s and drivers. In 2020 that all changed. Due to the number of calls the Candor Emergency Squad was unable to cover due to not having a driver and/or a medic, they have been forced to hire paid staff to perform these services. With the hiring also came a big financial burden. As of right now, if they do not get some type of financial help the Candor Emergency Squad will no longer be in business come mid to late summer, a representative stated in a release.

An open public meeting is set for Jan. 14, 2021 at the Candor High School Auditorium, at 6:30 p.m., to educate the public on the need to continue this ambulance service.

This is an open public meeting but it is limited to 50 people due to COVID. Social distancing and masks will be required. If they see a need they will schedule more meetings after the first one. They are also hoping to set up a zoom meeting in the future.