Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces youth grants awards

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2020 Floyd Hooker Fund youth grants for Tioga County, N.Y. The awards total $18,100 to four non-profit organizations serving Tioga County.

Award recipients include Community Options New York ($600) for the purchase of curriculum materials for the Tioga Youth Employment Program for youth with disabilities; the Apalachin Lions Foundation ($1,500) to provide holiday baskets for families in need to include food vouchers, toys, and store credits for children; Tioga County Rural Ministry ($8,000) for the support of the Back to School Program that provides low income teens with the ability of purchasing clothing as part of a self-esteem building program; Cooperative Extension Tioga County ($8,000) for the purchase of Chromebooks for participants of the WIOA youth employment program (ages 17-25), which will assist participants in vocational trainings that include conducting employment searches.

In a press release, Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Tin Tiers, wrote, “The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Tioga County, N.Y. resident Floyd Hooker. His commitment to the young people of Tioga County through his fund at the Community Foundation will support youth programs in the county forever. Making a substantial impact by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of our young people in all corners of Tioga County.

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga in Pennsylvania, and Tioga County in N.Y. For more information, they can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or by calling (570) 888-4759.