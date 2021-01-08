COVID-19 positive cases by area for the period of December 31 through January 6

The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported by the Department of Public Health for the period of Dec. 31, 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021 in Tioga County, N.Y.

Zip Codes in Tioga County Area New COVID-19 Positive cases reported 12/31/2020 thru 1/6/2021 13732 Apalachin 35 13734 Barton 4 13736 Berkshire 5 13743 Candor 22 13760 Endicott 21 13811 Newark Valley 10 13812 Nichols 2 13827 Owego 68 13845 Tioga Center 0 14859 Richford 4 13864 Willseyville 3 14859 Lockwood 4 14883 Spencer 18 14892 Waverly 30 TOTAL 226