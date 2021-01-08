COVID-19 positive cases by area for the period of December 31 through January 6

The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported by the Department of Public Health for the period of Dec. 31, 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021 in Tioga County, N.Y.
|Zip Codes in Tioga County
|Area
|New COVID-19 Positive cases reported 12/31/2020 thru 1/6/2021
|13732
|Apalachin
|35
|13734
|Barton
|4
|13736
|Berkshire
|5
|13743
|Candor
|22
|13760
|Endicott
|21
|13811
|Newark Valley
|10
|13812
|Nichols
|2
|13827
|Owego
|68
|13845
|Tioga Center
|0
|14859
|Richford
|4
|13864
|Willseyville
|3
|14859
|Lockwood
|4
|14883
|Spencer
|18
|14892
|Waverly
|30
|TOTAL
|226
