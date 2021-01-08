COVID-19 positive cases by area for the period of December 31 through January 6

Posted By: psadvert January 8, 2021

The table below represents new COVID-19 positive cases reported by the Department of Public Health for the period of  Dec. 31, 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021 in Tioga County, N.Y. 

Zip Codes in Tioga County Area New COVID-19 Positive cases reported 12/31/2020 thru 1/6/2021
13732  Apalachin  35
13734  Barton  4
13736  Berkshire  5
13743  Candor  22
13760  Endicott  21
13811  Newark Valley  10
13812  Nichols  2
13827  Owego  68
13845  Tioga Center  0
14859  Richford  4
13864  Willseyville  3
14859  Lockwood  4
14883  Spencer  18
14892  Waverly  30
TOTAL    226

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 positive cases by area for the period of December 31 through January 6"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*