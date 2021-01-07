Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at 135 Chamberlain Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Carolyn Murch to Steven Adams and Melissa Swansbrough for $51,700.

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Michael and Barbara Turell to Kenneth and Lisa Garstka for $45,000.

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at 392 Catatonk Creek Rd., Tioga, from Robert Teeter to Marissa and Jackie Ayoub for $103,191.

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at 4367 Ste. Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from Lisa Collins to Cody Maricle and Brianna Burlingame for $88,297.

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at 198 Owego St., Village of Candor, from J&M Properties LLC to James and Ashley Rennells for $72,000.

On Dec. 16, 2020, property located at Newark Valley Maine Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Mark Hutcheson to Susan Mattison for $2,000.

On Dec. 21, 2020, property located at 47 Guiles Rd., Tioga, from Anthony and Concetta Staropoli to Derric and Karen Tubbs for $348,000.

On Dec. 21, 2020, property located at 2317 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Jody Lasky to Krisendat Lakhnath for $318,900.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 95 Main St., Village of Owego, from Orville and Carolyn Wright to Daniel Whippo for $165,000.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 4 Church St., Tioga, from Thomas Iannone to Jeremy Moon for $40,000.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Shane and Stephanie Mills to Chad Harding for $7,500.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 27 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Daryl and Lisa Cooper to Matthew Jochum for $185,600.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 1949 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Dominic and Sharon Santabuono to Emily McCarthy for $170,000.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 8 Gail Dr., Town of Barton, from Allen, Barbara, Douglas, David and Matthew Fuller to James and Madgejolene Reilly for $132,000.

On Dec. 22, 2020, property located at 9 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Sandra Fiske to Andrew Aronstam and Michael Myers for $47,000.

On Dec. 23, 2020, property located at 831 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Peggy Glydon to Roger Kovalchick for $290,000.

On Dec. 23, 2020, property located at 20 Pembroke Dr., Town of Owego, from Susan Ernst to Stephen Fernandez and Melissa O’Donnell for $255,000.

On Dec. 23, 2020, property located at 2686 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Alvay and Gail Taylor to Teresa Zander for $39,900.

On Dec. 24, 2020, property located at Lord Road, Town of Candor, from Richard Lord to Joshua Lord for $9,750.

On Dec. 24, 2020, property located at 3 Fieldstone Lane, Tioga, from Travis and Jessica Rocco to Andrea Howe and Natalie White for $19,500.

On Dec. 24, 2020, property located at Cook Road, Tioga, from Eric Turnquist to Jason Bellis and Catherine Pichany for $98,900.

On Dec. 24, 2020, property located at 173 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patrice Yoder to Thomas Stringer for $15,000.

On Dec. 24, 2020, property located at 310 Rhodes Rd., Town of Owego, from Kelly Whittemore to NM Tech Services and Solution Inc. for $107,500.

On Dec. 28, 2020, property located at 91 West Tioga St., Village of Spencer, from Spencer DNYP LLC to Spirit Realty LP for $1,545,635.04.

On Dec. 28, 2020, property located at 12810 Ste. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Robert Garrison to Joas and Barbara Speicher for $230,000.